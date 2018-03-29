Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   29 March

Welcoming ceremony of Greek defense minister held in Armenian defense ministry


YEREVAN, MARCH 29, ARMENPRESS. The welcoming ceremony of the delegation led by national defense minister of Greece Panos Kammenos was held in the Armenian defense ministry, reports Armenpress.

The Greek minister’s delegation was welcomed by Armenia’s defense minister Vigen Sargsyan.

The welcoming ceremony was followed by a private meeting between the two ministers after which they will hold a joint press conference.

English –translator/editor: Aneta Harutyunyan




