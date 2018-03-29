Minister of State of French foreign ministry to visit Armenia
YEREVAN, MARCH 29, ARMENPRESS. Jean-Baptiste Lemoyne, minister of state attached to the Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs of France, will visit Armenia on March 30-31, the Armenian foreign ministry told Armenpress.
Jean-Baptiste Lemoyne will be received by Armenian President Serzh Sargsyan.
On March 30 Jean-Baptiste Lemoyne and Armenian foreign minister Edward Nalbandian will hold talks.
English –translator/editor: Aneta Harutyunyan
