Minister of State of French foreign ministry to visit Armenia


YEREVAN, MARCH 29, ARMENPRESS. Jean-Baptiste Lemoyne, minister of state attached to the Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs of France, will visit Armenia on March 30-31, the Armenian foreign ministry told Armenpress.

Jean-Baptiste Lemoyne will be received by Armenian President Serzh Sargsyan.

On March 30 Jean-Baptiste Lemoyne and Armenian foreign minister Edward Nalbandian will hold talks.

