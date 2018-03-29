Artsakh law enforcement agencies probe fatal landmine explosion
YEREVAN, MARCH 29, ARMENPRESS. Law enforcement agencies of Artsakh launched a criminal case on the deadly landmine explosion in Gazanchi area of Martakert which killed three HALO Trust deminers.
According to local media reports a probe has been launched to determine the circumstances of the fatal incident.
Earlier HALO Trust confirmed that three of its staff were killed and two injured by the accidental detonation of an anti-tank landmine in the Gazanchi area in Martakert, Artsakh in the morning of March 29.
English –translator/editor: Stepan Kocharyan
