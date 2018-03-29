Cab drivers rally outside government seat in Yerevan demanding equal competition, reforms

YEREVAN, MARCH 29, ARMENPRESS. Private cab drivers held a protest rally outside the government seat in central Yerevan, demanding equal competition.

Drivers fear that online taxi services are evading taxes. The private cab drivers say they are unable to continue their activities in unequal conditions.

The drivers also protested the fines for violation of traffic rules and the process of charging those fines and demanded reforms in the sector.

Majority of drivers arrived outside the government building in Yerevan with their vehicles and parked their cars in the street, which prompted police officers to demand the removal of the cars as they were obstructing traffic. The cab drivers said they will comply when governmental officials will hold a meeting with them and hear them out.

A governmental official subsequently held a meeting with the protesting cab drivers, who later told reporters that details will be provided after the joint discussion.

