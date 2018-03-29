Stepantsminda-Lars road shut down due to rockfall danger

YEREVAN, MARCH 29, ARMENPRESS. Georgian authorities told the Armenian ministry of transportation, communication and information technologies that as of 14:30, March 29, the Stepantsminda-Lars road has been shut down for all types of vehicles due to a danger of rockfall.

The Stepantsminda-Lars road is the only land connection between Armenia and Russia, which runs through Georgia. Stepantsminda is a small town in north-eastern Georgia. The road is used for both passenger and cargo transportations and is of major significance. Vehicles pass through the Verkhni (Upper) Lars customs checkpoint into Russia.

English –translator/editor: Stepan Kocharyan