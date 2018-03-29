Erdogan sues Turkey’s main opposition leader Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu, seeks 62000 dollars in moral compensation

YEREVAN, MARCH 29, ARMENPRESS. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has filed a lawsuit against Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu, the main opposition politician of the country and leader of the CHP ("Republican People's Party"), Cumhurriyet newspaper reported.

The reason of the lawsuit was a speech of the opposition politician before the party’s parliamentary faction, when Kılıçdaroğlu had said : “The number one political pillar of the Gulenists is the person who has captured the president’s seat. Let him file the lawsuit, I will prove what I said”.

Erdogan seeks nearly 62,000 dollars in moral damages as compensation.

Erdogan’s attorney said the president is a pioneer of fighting against the Gulen Movement and that such statements are defamation.

English –translator/editor: Stepan Kocharyan