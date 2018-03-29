Headless chicken survives for a week, shows no sign of surrendering

YEREVAN, MARCH 29, ARMENPRESS. A headless chicken has survived for a week after being decapitated and has now been adopted by a vet who calls the bird 'a true warrior' in Thailand, Daily Mail reports.

The vet says she is injecting food from the neck of the chicken, along with giving the animal antibiotics.

Photographs show a chicken with only a bloodied stump where its head used to be, yet somehow still standing up.



The remarkable bird was found in the Mueang Ratchaburi district of Ratchaburi Province in central Thailand.



It was not clear how the chicken lost its head but locals say it may have been attacked by another animal.



A similar case has been recorded back in 1945 in Colorado when a farmer was chopping off the heads of chicken and noticed how one of them continued to run and jump around.

English –translator/editor: Stepan Kocharyan