Egypt’s al-Sisi set to be re-elected to second term as president – preliminary election results suggest

YEREVAN, MARCH 29, ARMENPRESS. Egypt's President Abdul Fattah al-Sisi is set to be re-elected for a second term, partial results suggest, BBC reports.

al-Ahram newspaper said Sisi had won almost 92% of the 25 million votes counted so far.

A spokeswoman for the Sisi campaign told the BBC that it was a "one million per cent democratic process".

She said: "The evidence is that all the Egyptian people, including big numbers of youths and elderly, have come out to vote."

Sisi hailed the participation of Egyptians in the polls on Wednesday night, saying it reflected "the greatness of the country".

English –translator/editor: Stepan Kocharyan