Azerbaijani defense minister meets Turkey’s Erdogan in Ankara

YEREVAN, MARCH 29, ARMENPRESS. Azerbaijani defense minister Zakir Hasanov met with Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in Ankara, the Turkish presidential office said, Armenpress reports.

During the visit the Azerbaijani defense minister will meet with a number of Turkish officials.

On March 31 Zakir Hasanov will participate in the trilateral meeting of the defense ministers of Azerbaijan, Turkey and Georgia in the Turkish city of Giresun.

