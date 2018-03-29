Armenian Ambassador meets with chairman of Polish Senate committee on foreign and EU affairs

YEREVAN, MARCH 29, ARMENPRESS. Armenia’s Ambassador to Poland Edgar Ghazaryan on March 27 met with Marek Rocki, chairman of the committee on foreign and European Union affairs of the Senate (upper house of the Polish parliament), the Armenian foreign ministry told Armenpress.

During the meeting the officials discussed the recent official visit of Marek Rocki’s delegation to Armenia and its results.

The sides also touched upon the parliamentary cooperation issues and prospects, and in this context Ambassador Ghazaryan expressed hope that the Polish parliament will soon ratify the Armenia-EU Comprehensive and Enhanced Partnership Agreement (CEPA).

English –translator/editor: Aneta Harutyunyan