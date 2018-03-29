President Sargsyan is the best candidate for Prime Minister, says minister Lokyan

YEREVAN, MARCH 29, ARMENPRESS. Minister of territorial administration and development Davit Lokyan says incumbent President Serzh Sargsyan is the best candidate for the future Prime Minister, reports Armenpress.

During the meeting with reporters asked whether he sees President Serzh Sargsyan as the best candidate for the post of the Prime Minister, minister Lokyan said: “Yes, I see. Many factor conditions of today’s Armenia dictate the presence of an experienced person in that post”.

At the same time the minister noted that the right to nominate candidate for the PM fully belongs to the Republican Party which is majority.

