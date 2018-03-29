President Sargsyan attends opening of ArmHiTec 2018 International Defense exhibition in Yerevan

YEREVAN, MARCH 29, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Serzh Sargsyan attended the opening of the 2nd ArmHiTec 2018 International Armaments and Defense Technology Exhibition in Yerevan. The exhibition is held March 29 – March 31 in the Yerevan Expo facility.

Defense minister Vigen Sargsyan and CSTO deputy Secretary general Valery Semerikov delivered opening remarks at the event.

After viewing the cultural program and exhibition of a special squad on the occasion of the grand opening, the President toured the fair.

The event aims at becoming a productive platform for dialogue between the military, scientific and business circles of participating countries.

In addition to Armenian companies, representatives from Russia, India, Germany, Italy, France, China and other countries are participating in the exhibition.

The Armenian President viewed both Armenian-made defense technologies and armaments, as well as the production of foreign companies.

Delegations from more than 10 countries, as well as the CSTO delegation, arrived in Armenia to participate in a scientific program as part of the exhibition.

English –translator/editor: Stepan Kocharyan