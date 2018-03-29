Accident reported in Romania nuclear power plant

YEREVAN, MARCH 29, ARMENPRESS. An accident took place in the nuclear power plant of Cernavoda, Romania.

In the morning of March 29 the reactor automatically disconnected from the power grid following a glitch in the electric system.

"S.N. Nuclearelectrica SA ("SNN") announces that Cernavoda NPP Unit 2 was disconnected automatically from SEN during the morning of March 29, 2018, following a dysfunction in the electrical process system in the older part of the power plant," a press release of the station read.

The company stressed that the disconnection of the reactor from the energy system posed no risks to nuclear safety, Sputnik News reported.

The specialists are investigating the cause and will make the necessary repair work, in compliance with the procedures specific to the nuclear industry for such situations. There is no connection between the power reduction of Unit 2 on March 25, 2018 and the automated disconnection of the reactor today, March 29, 2018," the press release said.

Earlier, Nuclearelectrica reported that the first Cernavoda power unit was shut down at 09:20 am on March 25, 2018

English –translator/editor: Stepan Kocharyan