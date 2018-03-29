CSTO pays great attention to providing armed forces of member states with modern armament - Valery Semerikov

YEREVAN, MARCH 29, ARMENPRESS. The CSTO Collective Security Council and the ministerial council attach great attention on providing the organization’s collective forces and the national armed forces of the member states with modern armament and military equipment, Valery Semerikov - Deputy Secretary-General of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO), said during the opening ceremony of ArmHiTec 2018 international exhibition of arms and defense technologies in Yerevan on March 29, Armenpress reports.

“The Collective Security Council, led by heads of the CSTO member states, the CSTO ministerial council attach great attention to providing the organization’s collective forces and the national armed forces of the member states with modern armament taking into account the current threats and challenges as a result of manifestations of international terrorism and extremism, when a problem raises to ensure military security, protect sovereignty and territorial integrity”, Valery Semerikov said.

The official added that they understand quite well that the implementation of this important task greatly depends on the development of military-industrial system of each of the CSTO member state. He expressed confidence that the ArmHiTec 2018 exhibition will contribute to development of military cooperation of the CSTO member states, establishment of practical ties.

Valery Semerikov stated he is happy to see the representatives of military-industrial complex of the CSTO member states, as well as the delegations of Bulgaria, Germany, Greece, China, Poland, France and other countries at the exhibition.

English –translator/editor: Aneta Harutyunyan