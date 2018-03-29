Artsakh Parliament’s statement on 30th anniversary of Sumgait Pogroms circulated in UN

YEREVAN, MARCH 29, ARMENPRESS. On March 9, the statement by the Parliament of the Republic of Artsakh on the 30th anniversary of the massacre of the Armenian population in the town of Sumgait was disseminated as an official document in the United Nations Organization (UN), Artsakh’s foreign ministry told Armenpress.

The document was placed at the UN official website at: https://digitallibrary.un.org/record/1478118/files/A_72_780%26S_2018_200-EN.pdf

Earlier, on March 2, the statement was also circulated in the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE).