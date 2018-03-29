Development of defense industry is priority of progress of Armenian economy, minister Vigen Sargsyan says

YEREVAN, MARCH 29, ARMENPRESS. The development of defense industry is one of the priority directions of progress of the Armenian economy, defense minister Vigen Sargsyan said during the opening of the ArmHiTec 2018 armament and defense technology exhibition in Yerevan.

“High tech and innovative developments in the defense industry had a unique place in recent years in the development of Armenia’s science and industry. Modern samples of military significance production were development in a short period of time and commissioned in the armed forces, a part of which you can see at this exhibition”, Sargsyan said.

The minister reminded about the 7-year military modernization program, the main purpose of which is launching production of high tech samples and entering foreign markets.

The exhibition will also feature round-table discussions, forums, to discuss modern security and defense issues.

The minister reminded that 34 Armenian and more than 30 foreign companies from 14 countries will present their production.

“State delegations from Russia, Greece, India, Belarus, Tajikistan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Iran, Serbia and Egypt have arrived in Armenia to participate in the exhibition”, he said, adding that the CSTO delegation is also in attendance.

