HALO Trust specifies location of deadly accidental landmine detonation in Artsakh

YEREVAN, MARCH 29, ARMENPRESS. HALO Trust has confirmed that three of its staff were killed and two injured , by the accidental detonation of an anti-tank landmine in the Gazanchi area in Martakert, Artsakh in the morning of March 29.

“The staff members were in a vehicle conducting survey duties at the time. The injured have been taken to hospital and HALO is contacting the families of those killed. There will be no further statement until the families have been informed”, HALO Trust said in a statement.

English –translator/editor: Stepan Kocharyan