Government adopts decision to provide post-tenure guarantees to incumbent President Sargsyan

YEREVAN, MARCH 29, ARMENPRESS. During today’s Cabinet meeting, the government of Armenia adopted a decision on providing guarantees under the law to incumbent President Serzh Sargsyan after his term in office ends.

Under the decision, a building with a service area (1,5365 ha), which is assigned under a governmental SNCO under the authority of the Presidential Office, will be gratuitously provided to the incumbent president with property right as an apartment.

The decision also tasks the minister of labor and social affairs, the governmental chief of staff and the national security service to provide the unified guarantees to the president after his tenure as envisaged by law.

The decision will come into force from April 9.

The law ensures that presidents are provided with free housing after their tenure.

English –translator/editor: Stepan Kocharyan