EAEU share in Armenia’s exports comprises 10.7%

YEREVAN, MARCH 29, ARMENPRESS. According to statistics of January-February 2018, the share of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) in exports from Armenia comprised 10.7% (an increase of 18.2%), and that of other countries - 89.3% (an increase of 43%), Armenian Prime Minister Karen Karapetyan said on Facebook, reports Armenpress.

As for the import, the EAEU share comprises 12.7% (an increase of 18.3%), and that of other countries – 87.3% (an increase of 57.6%).

“The comparative results of January-February of 2017 and 2018 show that a significant growth has been recorded in the figures of export and import. In particular, the export increased by 39.9% (reaching from 230 million to 322 million USD), and the import by 51.2% (reaching from 350 million USD to 530 million USD)”, the PM said.

Armenia’s economic activity index in January-February, 2018 surpassed the figure of January-February, 2017 by 8.6%. According to the figures of January-February 2018, growth was recorded mainly in terms of macroeconomic indicators, except from the gross agricultural product volume.

