Liturgy delivered at Kemerovo’s Armenian church for memory of Armenians killed in shopping mall fire

YEREVAN, MARCH 29, ARMENPRESS. Liturgy was delivered at the Armenian church of the Russian city of Kemerovo for the memory of Armenians killed in the Zimnyaya Vishnya (Winter Cherry) shopping mall fire, Georgy Antonov-Mirzakhanyan, head of the Kemerovo office of the Union of Armenians of Russia, told Armenpress.

“Today a liturgy was delivered at the local Armenian church for the souls of Armenians killed in the fire. It has just ended. It was attended by local Armenians, partners, people were extending their condolences”, he said.

He informed that the local Armenians are together with the families of the victims and assist them as much as they can.

Earlier Georgy Antonov-Mirzakhanyan informed that the Armenian victims were father and son, but with Russian surnames - Galanin Dmitry Sargisovich, 1975 and Galanin Mikhail Dmitrievich, 2008.

“By documents they are considered Russians, but Dmitry’s father is Sargis Khumaryan Karapetovich from Akhaltskha, they are Georgian-Armenians”, he said, explaining that Sargis Khumaryan was divorced and gave his son, Dmitry, the surname of his mother, Galanin.

English –translator/editor: Aneta Harutyunyan





