Russia’s Rostec to present 200+ types of weaponry in Yerevan ArmHiTec 2018

YEREVAN, MARCH 29, ARMENPRESS. Enterprises and holdings of Rostec, the Russian state corporation, will present more than 200 types of Russian-made weaponry at the upcoming ArmHiTec 2018 exhibition, due March 29-March 31 in Yerevan, Armenia, Rostec delegation leader and deputy head of marketing of Rosoboronexport Vladimir Goncharov said, TASS reported.

“This year Rostec enterprises will present a total of more than 200 samples of military production, including more than 100 types of ammo, infantry combat vehicles, aviation and helicopter equipment, communication devices and security complexes as well as modern systems of tactical circle management of troops,” he said.

Rosoboronexport, which is part of Rostec State Corporation, is the organizer of Russian presentation in the upcoming ArmHiTec 2018 fair.

English –translator/editor: Stepan Kocharyan