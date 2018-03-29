Survivor of Artsakh landmine blast undergoes surgery

YEREVAN, MARCH 29, ARMENPRESS. Survivors of the landmine explosion in Artsakh, 31 year old Garik Vahiryan and 44 year old Aram Mkrtchyan, are currently hospitalized.

The Republican Medical Center of Artsakh told ARMENPRESS Vahiryan is undergoing lower limb surgery, while Aram Mkrtchyan is under intensive care.

A vehicle belonging to Halo Trust, a de-mining organization, exploded on a landmine in the neutral zone near the town of Martakert in Artsakh, killing three de-miners who were in the car, local emergency authorities confirmed to ARMENPRESS.

“Three de-miners were killed in the explosion and two others suffered various degree injuries”, the emergency situations department of Martakert said.

English –translator/editor: Stepan Kocharyan