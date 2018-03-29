Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   29 March

Government designates former presidential administration aircraft to civil aviation department


YEREVAN, MARCH 29, ARMENPRESS. During today’s Cabinet meeting, the government of Armenia assigned an Airbus A 319-132 aircraft, which was earlier commissioned under the Presidential Administration, to the General Department of Civil Aviation.

The 1998 aircraft was decommissioned from the Presidential Administration on March 21.

