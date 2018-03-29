Government designates former presidential administration aircraft to civil aviation department
YEREVAN, MARCH 29, ARMENPRESS. During today’s Cabinet meeting, the government of Armenia assigned an Airbus A 319-132 aircraft, which was earlier commissioned under the Presidential Administration, to the General Department of Civil Aviation.
The 1998 aircraft was decommissioned from the Presidential Administration on March 21.
English –translator/editor: Stepan Kocharyan
