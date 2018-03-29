Yerevan Day to be celebrated September 29-30, 2018

YEREVAN, MARCH 29, ARMENPRESS. The date of celebrating the Day of Yerevan has changed from October 13 to September 29 and 30, reports Armenpress.

The Armenian government approved the respective draft decision during today’s session.

The initiative of changing the date of the Yerevan Day is linked with the volume of events to be held on the sidelines of the 17th summit of the International Organization of La Francophonie, the necessity to properly implement them and the time required.

This year Yerevan will celebrate its 2800th anniversary.

