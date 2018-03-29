French foreign minister confirms Macron’s visit to Russia in May

YEREVAN, MARCH 29, ARMENPRESS. The preparations for the visit of French President Emmanuel Macron to Russia in May continue, French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian told the RTL radio station, TASS reported.

“As earlier reported, this visit is planned. This is the situation as of now”, the FM said.

Commenting on the Skripal case, the minister claimed that “only Russia is capable of producing the Novichok gas”.

“This is why there can be no other credible explanation of the incident. However, we would like to maintain a frank dialogue with Moscow, which would be totally free of ambiguity, and we demand that Moscow abide by international law”, the French diplomat said.

English –translator/editor: Aneta Harutyunyan