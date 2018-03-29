Significant positive growth recorded in provinces, says PM Karapetyan

YEREVAN, MARCH 29, ARMENPRESS. Armenia’s Prime Minister Karen Karapetyan has noted significant positive growth in all provinces of Armenia in 2017 against 2016. During today’s Cabinet meeting, the PM said as result of studying reports and regional consultations growth has been documented in all sectors, including financial, agricultural, social, construction and waste management.

“The ministry of territorial administration and development developed realistic indicators of 2018 governor’s office’s activities, which however weren’t fully realized in the annual programs”, the PM said.

The PM tasked the ministry and governors to revise the annual activity programs, namely addressing the per capita provincial revenue growth, collecting community budget resources, and indicators enabling savings in realizing waste management and sanitary works in communities.

The PM also tasked to address the issue of changing staff in accordance to the law in agencies and bodies were shortcomings were registered.

English –translator/editor: Stepan Kocharyan