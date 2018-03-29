Heavy rainfalls expected as powerful cyclone approaches Armenia

YEREVAN, MARCH 29, ARMENPRESS. Strong rainfalls are expected nationwide in the afternoon of March 30 as a powerful cyclone will reach Armenia. Thunderstorms and strong winds are also forecast.

Heavy rainfalls are mostly expected in Shirak, Lori, Tavush, Kotayk, Gegharkunik, Ararat and Yerevan, the ministry of emergency situations said.

The showers will gradually end in the morning of March 31 and clear weather is expected April 1-2.

English –translator/editor: Stepan Kocharyan