Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   29 March

Heavy rainfalls expected as powerful cyclone approaches Armenia


YEREVAN, MARCH 29, ARMENPRESS. Strong rainfalls are expected nationwide in the afternoon of March 30 as a powerful cyclone will reach Armenia. Thunderstorms and strong winds are also forecast.

Heavy rainfalls are mostly expected in Shirak, Lori, Tavush, Kotayk, Gegharkunik, Ararat and Yerevan, the ministry of emergency situations said.

The showers will gradually end in the morning of March 31 and clear weather is expected April 1-2.

English –translator/editor: Stepan Kocharyan




Latest News

All news    

  Tomorrow





About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
Яндекс.Метрика
Page Configuration