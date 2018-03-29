Halo Trust vehicle explodes on landmine in Artsakh, three de-miners killed

YEREVAN, MARCH 29, ARMENPRESS. A vehicle belonging to Halo Trust, a de-mining organization, exploded on a landmine near the town of Martakert in Artsakh, killing three de-miners who were in the car, local emergency authorities confirmed to ARMENPRESS.

“Three de-miners were killed in the explosion and two others suffered various degree injuries”, the emergency situations department of Martakert said.

12:01 - Survivors of the landmine explosion in Artsakh, 31 year old Garik Vahiryan and 44 year old Aram Mkrtchyan, are hospitalized.

The Republican Medical Center of Artsakh told ARMENPRESS Vahiryan is undergoing lower limb surgery, while Aram Mkrtchyan is under intensive care.

12:53 - HALO Trust has confirmed that three of its staff were killed and two injured , by the accidental detonation of an anti-tank landmine in the Gazanchi area in Martakert, Artsakh in the morning of March 29.

“The staff members were in a vehicle conducting survey duties at the time. The injured have been taken to hospital and HALO is contacting the families of those killed. There will be no further statement until the families have been informed”, HALO Trust said in a statement.

