Historic Inter-Korean summit to take place April 27

YEREVAN, MARCH 29, ARMENPRESS. North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and South Korean president Moon Jae-in will take place April 27th, Yonhap news agency reported from the demilitarized zone, where high level talks are underway.

The proposed meeting between South Korean President Moon Jae-in and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un will mark a third inter-Korean summit, but the first to be held on South Korean soil as it will be held on the South Korean side of the joint security area of Panmunjom inside the heavily fortified Demilitarized Zone. It will also make Kim Jong-un the first North Korean leader to step on South Korean soil since the end of the 1950-53 Korean War.

The sides agreed to hold a dialogue on a working level on April 4 to discuss the preparation of the summit.

English –translator/editor: Stepan Kocharyan