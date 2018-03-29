Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   29 March

Ex-US diplomat Rosemary DiCarlo appointed to top UN political post


YEREVAN, MARCH 29, ARMENPRESS. Former U.S. diplomat Rosemary DiCarlo has been appointed as the United Nations’ next political affairs chief. She'll be the first woman in the high-level post, ABC News reports.

Secretary-General Antonio Guterres announced the appointment Wednesday. DiCarlo succeeds Jeffrey Feltman, another American who ends his assignment as undersecretary-general for political affairs Saturday.

DiCarlo is a former deputy U.S. ambassador to the U.N. and served in various State Department positions. She also worked for UNESCO during a more than 35-year career.

English –translator/editor: Stepan Kocharyan

 




