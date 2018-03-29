Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   29 March

Kurdish forces attack Turkish troops in northern Syria


YEREVAN, MARCH 29, ARMENPRESS. Kurdish fighters have carried out two attacks in northern Syria on Turkish forces and the so called Free Syrian Army, the People’s Self Defense Forces told ANF news agency.

According to the Kurdish fighters, two soldiers have been killed and six others wounded.

Another seven mercenaries have been eliminated, including a field commander.

English –translator/editor: Stepan Kocharyan




Latest News

All news    

  Tomorrow





About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
Яндекс.Метрика
Page Configuration