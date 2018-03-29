68 dead in Venezuela jail fire

YEREVAN, MARCH 29, ARMENPRESS. Rioting and a fire at a police station in the Venezuelan city of Valencia, in Carabobo State, have left 68 people dead, government officials say, BBC reports.

Chief State Prosecutor Tarek Saab said an investigation into what had happened would begin immediately.

The blaze reportedly started after prisoners set fire to mattresses in an attempt to break out on Wednesday.

Police used tear gas to disperse relatives who surrounded the station after news of the fire broke.

State official Jesus Santander confirmed a police officer had been shot in the aftermath of the blaze, which has been brought under control.

Saab said 66 of the victims are men, and two are women.

English –translator/editor: Stepan Kocharyan