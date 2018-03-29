Sos Sargsyan Hamazgayin Theater to be housed in new building in Yerevan

YEREVAN, MARCH 29, ARMENPRESS. A new building will be built in downtown Yerevan to house the Sos Sargsyan Hamazgayin Theater.

Artistic director and head of the theater Vigen Chaldranyan told ARMENPRESS that the decision has been officially made and a building which formerly housed a college will be brought down for the new construction.

The theater will have a hall for an audience of 300 people, an administrative section and a café.

The Sos Sargsyan Hamazgayin Theater was founded in 1991 at the initiative of the acclaimed actor Sos Sargsyan himself. The theater, however, operates in the building of the Yerevan State Institute of Theater and Cinematography because of not having a designated building.

