Number of schools with advanced teaching of French to double in Armenia

YEREVAN, MARCH 29, ARMENPRESS. The interest towards French increases year by year in Armenia. Nune Vardanyan - adviser to the minister of education and science, told Armenpress that a concrete policy on development of foreign languages is being carried out.

French is taught as a foreign language in nearly 200 schools of Armenia. Nune Vardanyan said if there is a wish to learn another foreign language, the children must be provided with that opportunity. The ministry has developed a concept for foreign language teaching aimed at creating equal conditions for development of all foreign languages.

A pilot program launched which included 10 schools from Yerevan, Kotayk, Vayots Dzor, Syunik, Shirak and Lori provinces. Advanced French teaching program was introduced. Nune Vardanyan informed that according to this program the French, as well as the Russian languages will be taught from the second grade. Criteria, program have been developed for these schools, textbooks were selected which are brought from France. As a result after completing the 9th grade children have a B1 level which is considered medium knowledge of language in the European grading system.

“The reaction didn’t late a lot. Both children and parents are very excited. There is an interest also among other schools. At the moment the issue of doubling the number of these schools next year is being discussed, by spreading this experience in other provinces as well”, she said, adding that a TUMO center is expected to be created in Masis town, but it will be mainly in French. The center will contribute to increase of interest towards French in this town.

Nune Vardanyan stated that the cooperation with the International Organization of La Francophonie helps them a lot. Armenia is engaged in different programs and works at several directions. The school children can participate in summer camps, international French Olympiads.

“And I want to state that the results are not bad. The kids of 119 school usually capture first, second places. They are able to compete with their peers”, she said, adding that each year training for teachers is being organized. Their specialists come and train the Armenian teachers.

There is a trilateral agreement between the N119 school, the French Embassy in Armenia and the ministry of education and science. According to this agreement, a school has been established based on the base of the N119 school, it serves as a high school which is attended by nearly 20-22 children. After graduating the school children receive certificates of Armenia and France. The children can be accepted to the European universities with the certificate of France. The school already has graduates, some of them have chosen Armenia’s universities, and some -the universities of other countries. Nune Vardanyan stated that this experience as well must be examined and spread in other provinces.

She also attached importance to the university cooperation within the frames of the International Organization of La Francophonie. She said young Armenian researchers, lecturers make exchange of experience, participate in different programs.

As 2018 is a Francophonie year, numerous events are being held in educational institutions. They launch in early March. Screening of French films, performances of French fairy tales are expected.

Interview by Anna Gziryan

English –translator/editor: Aneta Harutyunyan