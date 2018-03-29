Theresa May, Angela Merkel agree to jointly counter “Russian aggression”

YEREVAN, MARCH 29, ARMENPRESS. UK Prime Minister Theresa May and German Chancellor Angela Merkel agreed in a phone call to work together to counter the “Russian aggression”, the British PM’s office said, Sputnik News reported.

“The Chancellor and the PM agreed on the need to continue to work together to counter increased Russian aggression”, the office said.

On March 28 UK PM Theresa May held a phone talk with US President Donald Trump. The sides agreed on the need to counter the Russian spying and prevent future chemical attacks in the territories of their countries, the White House said in a statement.

