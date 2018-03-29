CBA President to chair CIS Interstate Bank’s Council session in Moscow

YEREVAN, MARCH 29, ARMENPRESS. President of the Central Bank of Armenia (CBA) Artur Javadyan departed for Moscow to take part in the 16th session of the Advisory Board on Foreign Exchange Policy of the central (national) banks of EAEU member states, the CBA told Armenpress.

Within the frames of the event issues relating to the single financial market formation concept within the EAEU, the current economic situation in the Union’s member states and the monetary-loan policy, as well as the approaches on formation of common cybersecurity system will be discussed.

On March 30 the CBA president will participate in the session of the CIS Interstate Bank’s Council. Artur Javadyan will chair the session during which issues relating to the Bank’s activity will be discussed. Meetings are scheduled with heads of partner structures.

English –translator/editor: Aneta Harutyunyan