LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 28-03-18

LONDON, MARCH 29, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 28 March:

“Armenpress” reports the price of aluminum down by 1.31% to $2029.00, copper price down by 0.72% to $6641.00, lead price up by 0.33% to $2405.00, nickel price down by 0.57% to $12975.00, tin price down by 0.45% to $20870.00, zinc price down by 0.94% to $3276.00, molybdenum price up by 1.96% to $26000.00, cobalt price down by 0.79% to $94000.00.

Measurement unit is 1 tonne.