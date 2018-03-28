There are Armenians among Kemerovo fire victims – media reports

YEREVAN, MARCH 28, ARMENPRESS. Although the Foreign Ministry of Armenia previously had announced that there are no Armenian citizens or Armenians among the victims of the fire at Zimnyaya Vishnya (Winter Cherry) shopping mall in Kemerovo, some Armenian media outlets report of the presence of Armenians among the victims.

ARMENPRESS reports armtimes.am website particularly informs that there are 2 Armenians among the 76 victims, head of the Kemerovo office of the Union of Armenians of Russia Georgy Antonov-Mirzakhanyan has informed the media outlet. According to him, father and son are the Armenian victims who have Russian surnames – Galanin Dmitry Sargisovich, 1975 and Galanin Mikhail Dmitrievich, 2008.

“By documents they are considered Russians, but Dmitry’s father is Sargis Khumaryan Karapetovich from Akhaltskha, they are Georgian-Armenians”, he said, explaining that Sargis Khumaryan was divorced and gave his son, Dmitry, the surname of his mother, Galanin.

ARMENPRESS news agency is trying to find out details over the information.

English –translator/editor: Tigran Sirekanyan