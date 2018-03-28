FM Nalbandian signs Kemerovo condolence book in Russian Embassy

YEREVAN, MARCH 28, ARMENPRESS. Armenia’s minister of foreign affairs Edward Nalbandian visited the Embassy of Russia in Yerevan on March 28 to express condolences on the Kemerovo disaster, the foreign ministry told ARMENPRESS.

The Armenian FM signed the condolence book which was opened in the Embassy regarding the deadly fire in Kemerovo, which erupted in a shopping mall and claimed the lives of 64 people, mostly children.

