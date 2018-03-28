Massive fire breaks out in St. Petersburg

YEREVAN, MARCH 27, ARMENPRESS. A massive fire broke out at Hyundai car dealership in St. Petersburg, ARMENPRESS reports, citing “Ria Novosti”.

The information was confirmed by “Rolf” company which owns the car dealership.

The company informed that people have been evacuated from the area and fire extinguishing works are underway. 100 people have been evacuated. There are no injured.

The Ministry of Emergency Situations of Russia informed that the fire covered an area of 500 square meters. Officials are trying to find out the causes of the fire.

