President of Artsakh holds consultation with participation of heads of regional administrations and Stepanakert Mayor

YEREVAN, MARCH 28, ARMENPRESS. President of the Republic of Artsakh Bako Sahakyan on March 28 held a working consultation with the participation of the heads of regional administrations and Mayor of Stepanakert, the Presidential Office told Armenpress.

During the consultation a wide range of issues relating to the development programs of the regions and the capital were discussed.

A special focus was attached to the solution of socio-economic issues, the process of ongoing agricultural works and capital construction.

President Bako Sahakyan tasked the consultation participants to give proper and coordinated solution to the discussed issues.

The consultation was also attended by state minister Arayik Harutyunyan, as well as other officials.

English –translator/editor: Aneta Harutyunyan