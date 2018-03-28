President of Court of Cassation introduces new judges

YEREVAN, MARCH 28, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Serzh Sargsyan appointed Harutyun Manukyan and Arman Hovhannisyan to serve as judges in the Yerevan city Court of General Jurisdiction on March 27.

The judicial department told ARMENPRESS that President of the Court of Cassation Arman Mkrtumyan introduced the new judges to the President of the Court of General Jurisdiction of Yerevan Ruben Vardazaryan and other judges.

Mkrtumyan mentioned that the new judges will duly apply their knowledge in serving justice due to their high human qualities and professional characteristics.

At the end of the event, Mkrtumyan chaired a consultation with judicial authorities.

