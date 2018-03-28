Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 28-03-18

YEREVAN, 28 MARCH, ARMENPRESS. The Central Bank of Armenia informs “Armenpress” that today, 28 March, USD exchange rate down by 0.05 drams to 480.22 drams. EUR exchange rate down by 0.98 drams to 595.18 drams. Russian Ruble exchange rate down by 0.07 drams to 8.34 drams. GBP exchange rate up by 0.89 drams to 679.56 drams.

The Central Bank has set the following prices for precious metals.

Gold price down by 171.24 drams to 20711.22 drams. Silver price up by 0.43 drams to 256.91 drams. Platinum price down by 16.97 drams to 14652.02 drams.