Armenia Marriott offers wedding package with special benefits

YEREVAN, MARCH 28, ARMENPRESS. If you are planning to tie the knot and you are searching for a venue to celebrate your special day in Armenia, make sure to check out what the Marriott hotel has to offer in Yerevan. From a one-night complementary stay up to discounts for celebrating the baptism of your first child in one of its outlets – seems like it can’t get any better than this.

“Celebrate your wedding with Marriott, in the heart of the city of Yerevan and make unforgettable memories for a lifetime. Our certified wedding planner and chef will bring every detail of your wedding to life. Armenia Marriott Yerevan offers you large and comfortable facilities for your wedding ceremony. No matter your preferences, we will take care of everything from the menu to the flowers to the place cards so that you can take care of memories. Plan the day with us and get special benefits such as:

One night complementary stay in the hotel including breakfast,

Voucher of 30.000 AMD for dining in one of our outlets and 20% discount on all orders above the voucher price ,

20% discount for celebrating the first child’s baptism in one of our outlets”, Marriott Armenia said in a statement.

