Products of over 60 companies to be presented at ArmHiTec-2018 international exhibition

YEREVAN, MARCH 28, ARMENPRESS. ArmHiTec-2018 international exhibition of arms and defense technologies in Yerevan will be attended by more than 60 foreign and Armenian companies, Davit Pakhchanyan – deputy defense minister of Armenia, Chairman of the State Committee for Military Industry, told reporters, Armenpress reported.

“The aim of the exhibition, which will be held at the Yerevan Expo complex from March 29 to 31, is to strengthen Armenia’s security, develop military industry field, deepen the relations with our international partners and establish new ties”, the official said.

He said there will be 34 Armenian and 30 foreign companies from 14 countries, including from Russia, India, China, France, Germany, Italy, Croatia, Poland, Serbia and etc. Attendance of high-level delegations from ten countries is expected. “We already have cooperation with some of the aforementioned companies, in particular, with the Russian companies such as UralVagonZavod, Rosoboronexport, Almaz-Antey. We hold new talks with a number of companies and search for new cooperation directions. The two largest Indian companies - Bharat Electronics and Larsen & Toubro, as well as a number of other companies will be presented with which we establish new ties”, the deputy minister added.

During the exhibition conferences, round-tables, in particular, the Armenian-Russian forum, the defense ministry’s scientific and scientific-technical conference, the session of the business council adjacent to the CSTO military-technical cooperation inter-state committee will be held. The deputy minister noted that the Armenian-Russian forum will be attended by nearly 150 participants during which they will discuss the bilateral cooperation opportunities.

“We will discuss the participation of our companies in the ongoing developments in Russia, in other words, we will be able to export our developments. There is such experience in Armenia, it moves on quite successfully. There will be a discussion on use of Russian technologies in our factories”, David Pakhchanyan said.

The deputy minister informed that during the exhibition they will contact the frontline via cameras to see the situation there.

English –translator/editor: Aneta Harutyunyan