At least 15 hospitalized in Chicago chemical spill

YEREVAN, MARCH 28, ARMENPRESS. A chemical spill at a suburban Chicago medical clinic in the United States sent at least 15 people to hospitals, including employees and patrons, local authorities said, Fox News reports.

Firefighters were called to the Senior Medical Center after phenol, a chemical substance used in certain medical treatments and to kill bacteria, spilled in an exam room.

The clinic won't reopen until a hazmat remediation company can clean it up and the city's building department deems it safe.

Effects of short-term exposure to the substance may cause harm to the heart, kidneys and central nervous system. The acid also reportedly has a "sickeningly sweet and tarry” odor.

