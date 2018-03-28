Court releases autopsy reports of officers killed in 2016 Yerevan police station attack, new details

YEREVAN, MARCH 28, ARMENPRESS. The autopsy reports of the bodies of police officers who were killed during the July 17, 2016 Yerevan police station attack have been released during the trial of the 10 gunmen who carried out the assault.

According to the forensic report, in addition to gunshot wounds two bodies of police officers Yuri Tepanosyan and Arthur Vanoyan also had blunt force traumas.

Another police officer, Gagik Mkrtchyan, died as result to a gunshot wound to the chest and abdomen.

In addition to gunshot wounds, officer Tepanosyan had sustained blunt force trauma injuries to the back, which were inflicted when he was still alive.

Colonel Arthur Vanoyan’s body sustained one gunshot wound, as well as injuries to the face and forearms, which were inflicted at the time he was still alive.

Police officer Gagik Mkrtchyan succumbed to his wounds in hospital in August of the same year. Gunman Armen Bilyan is accused of his murder.

Colonel Arthur Vanoyan was killed on the day of the assault – July 17.

Gunman Smbat Barseghyan is charged with murdering the Colonel, and officer Yuri Tepanosyan.

Tepanosyan died on July 30 as a result of sniper fire from the territory of the seized station.

English –translator/editor: Stepan Kocharyan