Trump hopes Kim Jong Un will “do what is right”
YEREVAN, MARCH 28, ARMENPRESS. US President Donald Trump says he hopes North Korean leader Kim Jong Un will do “what is right for his people and for humanity”.
“For years and through many administrations, everyone said that peace and the denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula was not even a small possibility. Now there is a good chance that Kim Jong Un will do what is right for his people and for humanity. Look forward to our meeting”, Trump tweeted.
English –translator/editor: Stepan Kocharyan
