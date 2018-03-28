Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   28 March

Iran’s President arrives in Azerbaijan on official visit


YEREVAN, MARCH 28, ARMENPRESS. President of the Islamic Republic of Iran Hassan Rouhani arrived in Azerbaijan on an official visit on March 28, the Azerbaijani Turan reports.

During the visit the Iranian President will attend the opening ceremony of the Neftchala automobile plant.

English –translator/editor: Aneta Harutyunyan




Latest News

All news    

  Tomorrow





About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
Яндекс.Метрика
Page Configuration