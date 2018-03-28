Diaspora Minister believes incumbent president will be nominated and subsequently elected PM

YEREVAN, MARCH 28, ARMENPRESS. Minister of Diaspora of Armenia Hranush Hakobyan believes that the Republican Party of Armenia (HHK) will nominiate incumbent President Serzh Sargsyan for Prime Minister of Armenia in the upcoming elections, and Sargsyan will be elected to office. The minister made the comment at a press briefing in response to an argument of a reporter who cited the opposition party Yelk which continuous to mention an earlier statement of President Sargsyan dating back to several years when he had said that he won’t be nominated for office again.

“I believe everything will happen in its time and place. The people gave their votes to the Republicans in the elections. Overall life isn’t a dogma – if we say something today doesn’t mean it will definitely happen. Life is developing, changing, I don’t see any problem, it wasn’t a promise. Any moment has its reasoning. Today in this situation I think the President will be nominated by the Republican Party and he will be elected. People, when being engaged in politics, have certain experience, knowledge and contacts, and putting this all aside at once isn’t right. It is more acceptable for us that the more experienced people are among the leadership of the country the more the country will benefit”, minister Hranush Hakobyan, a member of the HHK, said, citing the example of Germany.

A reporter said that the situation in Germany is different, to which Hakobyan responded saying that no anti-constitutional step is being done in Armenia.

“Everything is done according to the Constitution, there is no breach of law”, she said.

English –translator/editor: Stepan Kocharyan